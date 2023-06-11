Marko sees pros and cons in Drive to Survive: “Nothing to do with reality”

Formula 1 is more popular than ever and it’s certainly thanks to the Netflix series Drive to Survive in the US. Connoisseurs and drivers, however, regularly speak critically about the show, in which reality is regularly taken for granted.

Dr. Helmut Marko is one such critic. The Red Bull adviser sees Formula 1 racing viewing figures rising around the world and therefore certainly sees the value of Drive to Survive, but advises against watching it if you are looking for a true reflection of Formula 1.” We all know than the Netflix series, but it has nothing to do with reality,” he reportedly said. Motorsport-Magazin.com.

“However, it ensured Formula 1’s breakthrough in America and as long as the viewing figures are good and the interest is there, we don’t really have to discuss the need for such a spectacle. C is in high demand, so if it’s what people want to see, why not give it to them?”

So we can argue about taste, but the reality is that the audience figures and the number of spectators have increased considerably in recent years and a few years ago we had no Grand Prix d’Amérique at all . This season, no less than three races are scheduled on American soil. “We are talking about a 20% increase, it is really a radical difference”, concludes Marko.