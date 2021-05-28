Marieke told presenter Bastiaan Meijer that before she ended up in the media world, she worked at a company that carries out travel programs. For example, they made films about Dubai or Johannesburg to show tourists where to really go. “I was flying to Dubai with a colleague and the founder of this company. We hardly knew anyone there and it was up to us to generate almost three thousand thousand euros in income. I felt the pressure and stress of getting business. All kinds of restaurants and amusement parks that wanted to pay to get into this movie, ”she explains of the world that started to hate her more and more.

“I got more and more stitches on my neck selling, being away from home and still working. I decided to keep going for a year. Then I felt I would have done well. things, and then I would go back to the Netherlands again. “ a However, it did not last that year. This was mainly due to a project in Antwerp, where she was sent on her own. She only came home on weekends. And then came the dramaticGTSTmoment ”, as she calls it herself.

“At one point I was crying in the shower, literally. Then I thought: tomorrow I will resign. I immediately wrote it down in my diary, with a towel wrapped around me and my hair still wet. Very theatrical. don’t want any more! I also wrote it so as not to qualify it a day later. “ Marieke is now completely in her element, including as a member of the jury at I can see your voice. Recently, she took us backstage.

