Marchano Stuger ordained village chief Redi Doti





Marchano Stuger was traditionally inaugurated on Saturday as the village chief of Redi Doti in East Para, with four basjas. They are Johannes Sabajo (Basja chief), Ghevario Jubithana, Fariel Banda-Srisria and Ulegice Kabeli, reports the Association of Indigenous Village Chiefs of Suriname (VIDS). The cultural ceremony took place in the village relaxation area along the Suriname River, under the direction of the Paremuru cultural group.

Le Stuger, 43, was elected village chief in December 2019 and succeeded Lesley Artist, now deceased. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the new village council was unable to organize the cultural inauguration. “𝘞𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘯 𝘮𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘰𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘦𝘯,” says the village chief.

Stuger adds that, among other things, he strives to preserve the indigenous culture. This is why it is important that the council be inaugurated in the traditional way. “𝘞𝘪𝘫 𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘨𝘦𝘻𝘢𝘨𝘥𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘰𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘩𝘦𝘵 𝘷𝘰𝘰𝘳𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘥 𝘨𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯,” he said. After raising the flag of Suriname, they walked in their cultural clothes to the place where the initiation took place.

Of the village council’s plans, Stuger says the focus will be on the agriculture and tourism sector.

The cultural initiation was attended by the members of the VIDS board, namely Joan van der Bosch (Pikin Poika) and Jona Gunther (Erowarte). The Director Loreen Jubitana of the Directorate of Sustainable Development of Indigenous Peoples of the Ministry of Regional Development and Sports was present.

