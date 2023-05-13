marbella conquers the united states thanks to the arrival of michael jordan

© Instagram

With his wife, Cuban model Yvette Prieto, he flew by private jet to Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén Airport and then to the popular tourist resort on the Costa del Sol.

Jordan stayed at the exclusive Marbella Club Hotel. It is a luxury complex in one of the most important and exclusive areas of the city. Jordan soaked up the Spanish sun as he – always accompanied by at least four bodyguards – strolled with his wife along the seafront and streets of the old town.

Impulse for tourism

The former NBA star’s visit is not only notable for his status as a global sports icon, but according to sports magazine To mark also stimulate tourism in the region. This could boost demand for direct flights from New York to Malaga by United Airlines. They will take place for the first time on May 31.

Dine out

La Milla Marbella restaurant even shared a photo of Jordan posing smiling with chefs César Morales and Luis Miguel Menor under the blazing Marbella sun. This is a luxury beach bar run by Javier Ruiz, the recent winner of the II “Cooking the Sea” competition at Madrid Fusión. The establishment was ranked best chiringuito in 2019, just before the pandemic.

Golf

Naturally, golf, one of Jordan’s well-known passions, was also very much on display during his visit to Marbella. He has been spotted at several golf courses in the city.

Those lucky enough to interact with him all raved about Jordan’s cheerfulness and friendliness when responding to photo requests. It’s not Jordan’s first time visiting Marbella but he has assured Marca sources that he will be back very soon.