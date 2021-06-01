?? Marathon Man ?? Max Weering lands a nice podium at Paul Ricard between two American Super Trofeo races

THE CASTELLET ?? After his great victory in the first round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo European Championship gave Max Weering his campaign on the Paul Ricard circuit is an excellent follow-up. The 20-year-old driver from Coevoeren finished second in the second race of the weekend. In the first race he was also very fast, but he suffered damage on the last lap. And to think that the ?? Marathon Man ?? had just returned from the United States from a North American Championship Super Trofeo race.

The fact that Max ended his weekend in such style showed his resilience. Because it started off tough for the fast Drent. The practice sessions were always excellent, but during qualifying the car suffered from technical problems. ?? I had a lot of understeer. As a result, I didn’t get past the fifth and seventh fastest times in qualifying ??, reflected Max.

Once this shortcoming had been corrected, he had a more than excellent pace, as it turned out in the first race, which he started from the seventh. “I got off to a good start, did well on turns one and two. I was already fifth and had a good starting position. I was able to keep pace for the rest of my stint. ??

?? Unfortunately I had to wait three seconds in the pits because I am driving alone (the organization maintains that this time is necessary for teams who change drivers, note). As a result, he fell back to seventh, but luckily he was able to put the pressure on immediately.

?? After the stop, I was able to attack because I had paid attention to my tires. My speed was still good. I quickly came back to fourth and was close to the guys in the lead. I also knew that a few had been punished. ??

There was also a runner from another class in front of me. So it didn’t count for my ranking. At one point, I was a bit faster than the others and was practically in second place. I was ready to secure this place. And then the driveshaft broke.

It happened on the last lap. ?? I passed on a sidewalk and the car suddenly turned a lot. Then the axle broke. Fifty seconds before the finish flag, really sour. It went just as well. We then have the feeling: everything has been for nothing. But that’s part of this sport. If I had finished the race I would have been the leader of the championship because the number two in the standings would not have scored many points. ??

In the second race, the start was difficult. “I had a shitty start,” Max said bluntly. ?? After the second corner I fell from five to seven. Then I was behind a rider from another class who really supported me. ??

a

Max has lost connection with the runners in front of him. Because he had excellent speed, he was able to close the gap. ?? I was able to overtake them at one point too. At that point I was one and a half to two tenths faster per lap.

During the pit stop, Max had to stay still for three seconds longer than the drivers who shared the car with a teammate. He returned to the track in eighth place. “It took a long time to catch up with these runners again. But my speed was good. ??? This turned out to be the case, as Max took one runner after another and eventually crossed the finish line in second. ?? I chose good positions, drove safely. I kept pushing and it took me to second place, he explained.

He really enjoyed the second race, despite the long forced pit stop. ?? It was really bumper to bumper. Almost like karting. At one point we were seated next to each other with four people. It was like the Mazda Cup, but with Lamborghini. It was really fun. It was the best race of my motorsport career. ??

Max will participate in his next race next weekend. Then he took part in the second round of the Super Trofeo North America Championship at the Virginia International Raceway. ?? I have never driven there. To get to know the track, I will have to settle for two free practice sessions and qualifying. So it’s going to be very difficult. Fortunately, I have a very good European mechanic there. He knows exactly what I want. ???

Max admitted that combining the two Super Trofeo championships was putting a strain on him. A little over a week ago, the ‘Marathon Man’ also already in the United States, in Texas. There he competed in a Super Trofeo race on the Circuit of the Americas. After his race in France, he will cross the ocean again this week. ?? It’s awfully cool, but flying and all that COVID testing started to annoy me a bit. I have been tested ten times in the past few weeks. I will soon have calluses in my nose! ??

Max Weering is supported in his running activities by Tuindeco.

Facebook Max Weering

Instagram Max Weering