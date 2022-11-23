Map: New site of Lodewijk College in Terneuzen in a sports park

In 2018 De Rede and Zeldenrust College merged. The merger was necessary because secondary education in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen was on the verge of collapsing. Two school buildings for one school is far from ideal and there has been talk for years of a new building.

According to Alderman Sonja Suij, the location at the sports park Vliegende Vaart offers more opportunities and possibilities than the option on the Zeldenrustlaan. “It’s a nice location for the city, there are more opportunities for long-term expansion and road safety is better guaranteed there.”

The college hopes to be able to build a teaching campus in the near future. “MBO could connect and a branch of the HZ in Terneuzen would also be very nice. Finally, special education could perhaps have a place here. And one could also use the sports facilities available there.”

The construction of the new school will cost 51 million euros. The new building is expected to open after the 2028 summer vacation. City Council will vote on the proposal on December 15.

Scalda and ZorgSaam are disappointed with the choice of location at Vliegende Vaart. They argue that the concept of Care home for the future to be under pressure. This concept should guarantee the training of a greater number of health personnel. The physical distance of the new location would make this more difficult.

