Map: New site of Lodewijk College in Terneuzen in a sports park
In 2018 De Rede and Zeldenrust College merged. The merger was necessary because secondary education in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen was on the verge of collapsing. Two school buildings for one school is far from ideal and there has been talk for years of a new building.
According to Alderman Sonja Suij, the location at the sports park Vliegende Vaart offers more opportunities and possibilities than the option on the Zeldenrustlaan. “It’s a nice location for the city, there are more opportunities for long-term expansion and road safety is better guaranteed there.”
The college hopes to be able to build a teaching campus in the near future. “MBO could connect and a branch of the HZ in Terneuzen would also be very nice. Finally, special education could perhaps have a place here. And one could also use the sports facilities available there.”
The construction of the new school will cost 51 million euros. The new building is expected to open after the 2028 summer vacation. City Council will vote on the proposal on December 15.
