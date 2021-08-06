Many countries are taking the opportunity to switch with the combinations between the individual battle that ended today and the Nations Cup tomorrow and Saturday. Belgium, Germany, France, Great Britain, Ireland, America, Switzerland, Brazil, Egypt, Argentina, China, Czech Republic, Morocco, Mexico and New Zealand all opt for substitution (partly out of necessity). Rob Ehrens remains with his original trio for the first round tomorrow: bronze Maikel van der Vleuten, Marc Houtzager and Willem Greve. The draw brings good news for Orange: TeamNL drew the last starting position.

Rob Ehrens and “his men” shot the last starting position. The order is as follows: Willem Greve with Zypria S (19th), Marc Houtzager with Dante (38th) and Maikel van der Vleuten with Beauville Z (57th). So no change to book the Harrie Smolders and Bingo du Parc combination.

Start List

Ireland: Kilkenny absent, Alejandro returned

A number of replacements were already known before the publication of the starting list. Cian O’Connor drew the nine-year-old Kilkenny back after his nosebleed in the final and he is replaced at the head of the Irish team by Shane Sweetnam with Alexander.

Harry Charles must work in country competition

The GB team has experienced difficult times: Jefferson Scott Brash, 6th in the individual final yesterday, is not in good shape. This means that Harry Charles, who would in fact only drive individually, will have to step in tomorrow. The team for Great Britain will therefore now be: Ben Maher with Explosion W (v. Chacco-Blue), Harry Charles met Romeo 88 (see Contact van de Heffinck) and Holly Smith with Denver (see Namelus R).

The ability to change combinations (also for tactical reasons) was used by the British team. Harry Charles, 22, was cleared to conduct the individual test to save Denver’s (Holly Smith) strength for the team competition.

United States: Farrington absent, Ward entering

In the United States, Kent Farrington is with Gazelle (v. Kashmir van Schuttershof) absent (4 penalty points in individual qualification). McLain Ward and Contagious (v. Contagio) join the team.

Balsiger instead of Mandli

Among the Swiss is Beat Mandli, who with Dsari (v. Veron) retired in the first round of the individual final, replaced Bryan Balsiger with Twenty-two Biches (see Mylord Carthago).

Peter Weinberg withdraws Delux from T&L

Peter Weinberg takes out Niels Bruynseels and stars Pieter Devos with Claire Z in. Yesterday came T&L luxury van with Bruynseels not far away. The twelve-year-old gelding refused twice on obstacle four, the oxer overloaded with water.

Germany: Kukuk absent, Tebbel entered

Otto Becker overtakes Christian Kukuk with Bombay (1 fault at the obstacle in individual qualifying) for the first round and put Maurice Tebbel with Don Diarado in.

Reigning French champion: Billot absent, Delestre entered

There are also replacements for the reigning champions of France. This trickster by Matthieu Billot is eliminated (jump fault and 3 time faults in individual qualification), Simon Delestre enters with Berlux Z.

Brazil: Mansur absent

Yuri Mansur is absent for the Brazilians. He walked with context (v. Aromats) 8 penalty points in the first round of the individual final. Pedro Veniss comes with Quabri de l’Isle (v. Kannen) in the team.

Egypt

For Egypt Abdel Said comes with Bandit Savoie (15 penalties in individual qualifications) not at the start tomorrow. His place in the team is taken over by Mohamed Talaat with Darshan.

Argentina

The Argentine team made the following substitution: Fabian Sejanes with order (13 penalties in individual qualifying) is out and Matias Albarracin joins the team with Cannavaro (see Cornet Obolensky)

China

For China, You Zhang is met Caesar (specified in the individual qualification) replaced by Yaofeng Li comes with Jericho Dwerse Hagen.

Czech Republic

The Czech team overtakes Kamil Papousek with Warning (specified in the individual qualifier) ​​out. Ondrej Zvara jumps for the team with Cento lano.

Morocco

No change of combination within the Morocco team but a change of horse: Ali Ahrach does not pilot United States of Riverland (excluded from individual qualification) but Golden lady.

Mexico

For Mexico, Manuel Gonzalez Dufrane is there with Hydrangea of ​​the Lion Church out (12 penalties in individual qualifications). Patricio Pasquel comes with Babel on the team.

New Zealand

an O’Neill fr Clockwise from Greenhill are absent with the New Zealand team (17 penalties in individual qualifying). Tom Tarver-Priebe joins the team with Popeye.

Another replacement allowed for the second round

All the teams leave with 0 penalty points on the clock. The top ten national teams advance to the final on Saturday. The top 10 teams (including all teams finishing in 10th place) after the team qualification will advance to the team final. In the qualifying competition (Table A, not on time, without jump-off) tomorrow, 20 national teams will start with three riders each. In Saturday’s final, all qualified teams will leave with a clean slate. The final takes place on a course (Table A, not on time). A possible barrage ensues to determine the winners of the team medals – in the event of a tie in penalty points.

Substitutions can also be made for the final on Saturday.

Source: Horses.nl