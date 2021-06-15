Manifesto is over and won’t get NBC season four

Unexpected and sad news for fans of the hit series Manifesto. After three seasons, the television company NBC decided to unplug the series and so no fourth season of the hit show. The fans and the creators are very disappointed.

What is the story of the Manifesto about?

Montego Air flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, leaving the crew and passengers with relief. But in those few hours, the world had aged five years. Their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, lost hope and moved on. Now the occupants are faced with the impossible and they all have a second chance. But as their new realities become apparent, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returning passengers quickly realize that they are destined for something bigger than they ever thought possible.

Title: Manifesto

Year: 2018

Kind: series

IMDb: 7.2 out of 24,000 votes

Expensive: 3 seasons

Network: NBC

Discard: Melissa Roxburgh, Parveen Kaur, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, Luna Blaise

Will there be a Manifest Season 4 or will Part 3 be the last in the series?

In an article on Variety is unfortunately to read that the successful series Manifesto will not get a fourth season from NBC. The timing of the news is striking, as seasons 1 and 2 of Manifest have just been uploaded to Netflix’s US offering and it immediately tops the Top 10 Most Popular Movies and Series. watched. Sources say Variety that it is hoped that the series will be taken over by another company, which could prevent a possible resumption.

Creator and showrunner Jeff Rake reports the following on Twitter: “I am devastated by NBC’s decision to shut us down. Getting cut in the middle is a slap in the face to say the least. Hope we find a new home. You, the fans, deserve the end of your story. Thank you for the love you have shown me, to the cast and crew. #savemanifest “

My dear demonstrators, I am devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we were closed in the middle is a punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You, the fans, deserve an end to your story. Thank you for the love you have shown me, to the cast and crew. #savemanifest – Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

Rake’s hashtag turns out to be a big hit, as fans appear all over Twitter under the motto #savemanifest hope that a streaming service or other tv company has yet another new season of Manifesto will want to produce.

Who cancels a show that as soon as you put it on @netflix it climbs to # 1… .. oh yeah @nbc Is. #SaveManifesto we don’t want to lose our show 🥺😭😑 pic.twitter.com/tBlLWrcJlt – ❄️ISA❄️ – #SaveManifest (@zekaelafangurl) June 15, 2021

do you know what’s not cool? cancel a show currently number 1 on netflix… yuck #SaveManifesto pic.twitter.com/i10NWcZrv4 – mel🥶 // #SaveProdigalSon (@all_a_delusion) June 15, 2021

My reaction when I woke up this morning and saw that the manifesto was canceled! #SaveManifesto pic.twitter.com/94nhrrqUMa – DeAnna Nicole (@ DeAnnaNicole16) June 15, 2021

When and where to watch the Manifest series in Belgium?

In Belgium, no streaming service has yet been able to obtain the rights to the Manifest series, which means that this series is not visible in the Belgian offer of video on demand platforms such as Netflix, Disney + or Amazon. Prime Video. However, you can already watch the third season of Manifest from Belgium with a very simple trick: a good VPN.

Read here for explanations and tips on using a VPN. In short, it works very simply: a VPN is an anonymous internet connection that ensures your privacy is guaranteed. This allows you to set the location signal emitted by your device. Are you setting up your VPN for the United States? Then a website thinks you're in the United States and you can just look at the Manifesto accordingly.

