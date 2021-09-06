Mon. Sep 6th, 2021

Former South African President Zuma suspended from prison for health reasons Former South African President Zuma suspended from prison for health reasons 1 min read

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 51
Taliban force Afghan students to wear niqabs Taliban force Afghan students to wear niqabs 1 min read

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 60
The first regular flights from Kabul airport started "without functional radar" The first regular flights from Kabul airport started “without functional radar” 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 88
Little faith in the Taliban: "No woman thinks they are more moderate now" Little faith in the Taliban: “No woman thinks they are more moderate now” 3 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 103
Komodo dragon on the red list of endangered species | Abroad Komodo dragon on the red list of endangered species | Abroad 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 74
Killed by joyous Taliban gunfire in Kabul Killed by joyous Taliban gunfire in Kabul 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 76

the decision to release 'Eternals' is about to fall the decision to release ‘Eternals’ is about to fall 1 min read

Maggie Benson 22 mins ago 12
The CDA surprised by the attitude of the Minister towards doctoral students The CDA surprised by the attitude of the Minister towards doctoral students 3 min read

Phil Schwartz 23 mins ago 5
Newbie Van de Zandschulp stays sober after US Open triumph Newbie Van de Zandschulp stays sober after US Open triumph 2 min read

Queenie Bell 24 mins ago 6
Manhunt for Palestinian prisoners after escaping from Israeli high security prison | Abroad Manhunt for Palestinian prisoners after escaping from Israeli high security prison | Abroad 3 min read

Harold Manning 27 mins ago 14