Mandatory vaccination for children from 5 years old in New York
Children between 5 and 11 years old must have received an injection before December 14. Those who are not vaccinated cannot go to restaurants or extracurricular activities. Children from the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated from December 27.
America’s first city
New York is the first American city to apply strict rules. At least 34,000 people have died from the effects of the coronavirus since the pandemic began and Mayor Bill de Blasio fears the omikron variant of the virus.
In addition to the vaccination requirement for children, employees of New York businesses must also be fully vaccinated starting at the end of this month. The measure applies not only to around 184,000 businesses and shops, but also to visitors to restaurants, theaters and gymnasiums, for example. For them, proof of a vaccination is now enough.
National policy
National President Joe Biden doesn’t want to go all the way to New York. It planned to give employees of companies with more than 100 employees until January 4 to be fully vaccinated, but that decision has so far been blocked by a court.
De Blasio will be replaced next year by fellow Democrat Eric Adams. Adams needs to implement the policy, but he’s already said he’s very concerned about the omikron variant. De Blasio advises administrators in other cities and states to adopt the New York measures.
89% vaccinated
In New York, 89% of adults have had at least one injection. This also applies to over 125,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11.
