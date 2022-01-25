Mandatory vaccination for children from 5 years old in New York

Children between 5 and 11 years old must have received an injection before December 14. Those who are not vaccinated cannot go to restaurants or extracurricular activities. Children from the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated from December 27.

America’s first city

New York is the first American city to apply strict rules. At least 34,000 people have died from the effects of the coronavirus since the pandemic began and Mayor Bill de Blasio fears the omikron variant of the virus.