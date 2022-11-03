Man opens fire on ex-Pakistani PM, Khan not seriously injured

Fri. Nov 4th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Bolsonaro asks fans to stop roadblocks | Abroad Bolsonaro asks fans to stop roadblocks | Abroad 2 min read

Bolsonaro asks fans to stop roadblocks | Abroad

Harold Manning 13 hours ago 65
never been calm in two years never been calm in two years 4 min read

never been calm in two years

Harold Manning 21 hours ago 78
The coldest French village experiences its first frost-free October in 140 years | Abroad The coldest French village experiences its first frost-free October in 140 years | Abroad 2 min read

The coldest French village experiences its first frost-free October in 140 years | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 87
Netanyahu and his allies appear to be heading for election victory in Israel | NOW Netanyahu and his allies appear to be heading for election victory in Israel | NOW 2 min read

Netanyahu and his allies appear to be heading for election victory in Israel | NOW

Harold Manning 2 days ago 93
Left to win in 'one of the most exciting elections ever' in Denmark Left to win in ‘one of the most exciting elections ever’ in Denmark 2 min read

Left to win in ‘one of the most exciting elections ever’ in Denmark

Harold Manning 2 days ago 101
SpaceX wants to make the first spaceflight with the largest rocket in the world in December | Technology SpaceX wants to make the first spaceflight with the largest rocket in the world in December | Technology 1 min read

SpaceX wants to make the first spaceflight with the largest rocket in the world in December | Technology

Harold Manning 2 days ago 114

You may have missed

Ice telescope sees distant galaxy spew ghost particles into space: 'Milestone, super exciting' Ice telescope sees distant galaxy spew ghost particles into space: ‘Milestone, super exciting’ 3 min read

Ice telescope sees distant galaxy spew ghost particles into space: ‘Milestone, super exciting’

Phil Schwartz 5 hours ago 58
Man opens fire on ex-Pakistani PM, Khan not seriously injured Man opens fire on ex-Pakistani PM, Khan not seriously injured 1 min read

Man opens fire on ex-Pakistani PM, Khan not seriously injured

Harold Manning 5 hours ago 61
Oil company Vitol became the largest company in the Netherlands Oil company Vitol became the largest company in the Netherlands 2 min read

Oil company Vitol became the largest company in the Netherlands

Thelma Binder 5 hours ago 61
A Wonderful World - Water Sports Association A Wonderful World – Water Sports Association 2 min read

A Wonderful World – Water Sports Association

Earl Warner 5 hours ago 49