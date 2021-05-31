Malta will turn green again on Monday on the map with the travel destinations that the FPS Foreign Affairs updates each week. Iceland, western Finland and the Finnish region of Aland have already gone green. The Spanish region of Murcia will be a red travel destination from Wednesday.

Every Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepares an inventory of travel destinations based on data and criteria from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). A new red color code will then come into effect on Wednesday. All countries in the European Union and in the Schengen zone are color coded red, except for some countries and regions.

Austria, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Spain, Finland, France, Norway and Poland have more orange regions than last week. The Spanish enclave of Ceuta, northern and eastern Finland, northern Norway and the Norwegian region of Trøndelag are no longer green but orange. Bulgaria, Hungary, Monaco and Vatican City are no longer red travel destinations, but are now completely orange. Southern Denmark, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and San Marino remain orange.

For countries outside the European Union and the Schengen zone, nothing changes: third countries are red, except Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore and South Korea, which color green, and Thailand, which turns orange.