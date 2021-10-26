Maker The Sopranos in conversation on the continuation of the film or the series | spectacle

David Chase, creator of The Sopranos , is in talks with HBO Max about a possible new episode of the iconic TV series. Just like the recently released Soprano s-movie The Many Saints of Newark the new part would take place before the events of the series which aired on HBO between 1999 and 2007.











WarnerMedia, the owner of the HBO Max streaming service, is currently in talks with Chase. “We’re in talks with David about a new Sopranos-related production on HBO Max,” Ann Sarnoff said in an interview today with Deadline. Sarnoff is CEO of Warner Bros., the parent company of WarnerMedia. It is not yet known if this is a series or a movie.

Thanks to the film The Many Saints of Newark, which hits theaters in the Netherlands on November 11, HBO sees the popularity of The Sopranos again, said Sarnoff. ,,You see The Sopranos reappear in the top 10 most watched series. He literally has everything The Sopranosfranchise lifted again.

Lost Subscribers

Earlier today, it was reported that HBO Max and pay-per-view HBO had nearly two million fewer subscribers in the United States than three months ago. This is because a distribution agreement with Amazon has ended. HBO was also previously available on Amazon Prime. The number of subscribers to HBO MAX and HBO has increased worldwide.

