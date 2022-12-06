Makaay didn’t immediately see a coach in former teammate Scaloni

National coach Louis van Gaal shouldn’t attach much importance to criticism of Orange’s playing on the pitch, says Makaay. “At the end of the day, it’s about winning. It’s nice and enjoyable if you play well three times in the group stage, but when you’re on the plane and then back, there’s no point at all” , he said. “You can clearly see in this tournament that Van Gaal determines his tactics per game. I wouldn’t be surprised if they want to approach Argentina much the same way they did in the round of 16 against USA. And I think Van Gaal can be absolutely right if he says he will now have a bit more room in the transition.”