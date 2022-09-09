Major movie studios are seeking the rights to this fantastic film



Hollywood loves to do remakes. Sometimes it goes well, but sometimes you might also think that the true classics are best left alone. Looks like there’s gonna be a remake of this The never-ending story.

Deadline was the first to announce that a real one-upmanship is underway, as the necessary major studios want to push the famous film into a new jacket. Several studios are willing to put millions on the table for this.

Before

However, this is not the first time that a new Never ending Story. Ten years ago there was already a rumor that none other than star warsproducer Kathleen Kennedy and Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to adapt the book.

It didn’t go that far in the end, because it was very difficult to get the rights at the time. Now that that no longer seems to be a problem, several studios want to give it a shot.

Original

The never-ending story was already filmed by Wolfgang Petersen in 1984. At the time, it was the most expensive production of all time outside the United States or the USSR. Despite the film doing well at the box office, it received mixed reactions, mostly because Petersen left a lot of stuff in the book and made up something else in its place.