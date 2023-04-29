Mainly children among 109 corpses Kenyan sect: starved and tortured | Abroad

Most of the 109 bodies found in mass graves linked to cults in Kenya belong to children. This is reported by the Kenyan Minister of Interior, Kithure Kindiki. He adds that perhaps not all of the deaths were due to starvation, as previously believed.

“Other methods were also used, including torture,” Kindiki said, based on “preliminary observations.” The dead are believed to be followers of the Good News International Church sect. They would have been convinced that they were going to meet Jesus if they were hungry. The graves were discovered in a forest near the coastal town of Malindi. Autopsies of the bodies found will begin on Monday.

The discovery was made in the Shakahola Forest, which is about the size of New York’s Central Park, near the coastal town of Malindi. The investigation into the cult began after police recently rescued 11 members of the same cult from deliberate starvation. Four other members lost their lives on the way to the hospital.

Hostile propaganda

Sect leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie was arrested soon after and went on a hunger strike himself. He says he was unaware of the events that led to the deaths of his supporters and claims to have been the target of hostile propaganda from former colleagues. He spends his time in detention praying, he says.

The police initially found 21 bodies in the graves. “We only dug on the surface, so we are worried that we will find other bodies,” a police source, who wished to remain anonymous, said on Saturday. On Monday, news broke that 73 bodies had been recovered. So now there are 109.

