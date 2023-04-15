Maeve unveils final design of electric passenger plane

Maeve, Venturi Aviation’s new name since June, previously featured the interim Echelon 01, later renamed Maeve 01. Externally, not much seems to have changed in the final version, but CEO Jan Willem Heinen pointed out the differences during the presentation on Thursday afternoon.

“The fuselage has become larger, allowing a maximum of 52 passengers, instead of 44.” The flight range, previously projected at 550 kilometers, is now 460 kilometers. “Amsterdam to London is therefore doable.”

Increase

Heinen sees great potential in electric aviation. “Currently, 200 million people per year cover distances of less than 400 kilometres. In 2030, if the Maeve 01 is to enter service, there will be even more. In the race for sustainable aviation, electric flight is a must, he says. “Our plane is zero emissions and very quiet.”

The technology for providing batteries that extend flight range is advanced, according to Heinen. The Maeve 01 can be fitted with better batteries over time, increasing flight range. “The Maeve 01 will last about 25 years in airframe terms. During this time, the batteries will be upgraded, allowing the aircraft to fly further.

Maeve says she has received orders for twenty planes. Customers include Air Napier (New Zealand) and Dutch start-up Lucy, which wants to fly from Eindhoven Airport and Twente Airport, among others.