Macy Gray calls for a new American flag | Stars

According to Gray, known for the number 1 hit I Try, the current flag can be compared to that of the Confederate States. The 53-year-old calls that report “shredded, dated, divided and incorrect”. “It no longer represents democracy and freedom. He no longer represents us all. It’s not fair to have to honor it, it’s time for a new flag.

The white stripes represent purity and innocence, but Gray can no longer relate to it. “America is great, she is beautiful. It’s not pure, it’s broken and in pieces. The singer therefore believes that the stripes should not be bright white, but off-white.

Stars

The number of stars and their color is also a critical point. Gray suggests that Washington DC and Puerto Rico, which have long lobbied to become US states, should also be added as stars on the flag. That should bring the total star rating to 52, she said.

Plus, the bright white stars should be given a new color, Gray says. “What if the stars are the color of all of us?” Your skin color and mine. The blue square represents vigilance and persistence; and the red bands represent bravery. America is all of these things.