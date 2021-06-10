Macron announces the end of the French operation in the Sahel

French President Macron announced the end of the military operation in the African Sahel region. Since 2014, the French army has led Operation Barkhane to suppress the rise of jihadist rebel movements in Mali, Niger and Chad, among others.

“We are taking a step back in an organized manner,” Macron said at a press conference on the eve of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain. The military operation will be replaced by a “larger international mission”, more details will be announced soon. The president therefore speaks of a “transformation” in the fight against terrorism.

In this new operation, “regional partners” will play a more important role. Macron stressed that France will in no way cooperate with governments that negotiate or engage with Islamic extremists.

France currently has 5,100 troops in the Sahel region, supported by dozens of British, Danish, Estonian and Swedish soldiers. 41 French soldiers have been killed in counterterrorism operations over the past seven years.

‘Big mistake’

In February, Macron said he was considering reducing the number of French troops in the Sahel region. Then he said that a “massive withdrawal would be a big mistake”. At a virtual summit, the heads of government of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger urged Macron that a hasty withdrawal could lead to major security concerns.

Things have not exactly calmed down in the Sahel region since then. In May, the recently re-elected president of Chad for life when visiting the front line, after which was feared growing instability in the country. In Niger at Burkina Faso jihadist militias regularly carry out deadly attacks on villages.

In Mali, last month a military coup for the second time in nine months. France suspended it military cooperation with Mali. According to Macron, confidence in the Malian leadership is insufficient to resume joint operations.

The Dutch army was active in the UN mission in Mali between 2014 and 2019. Four soldiers were killed.