MacBook Air gets a new design with bigger screen and M2 chip | NOW

The MacBook Air is being refreshed. Apple showed off its new laptop Monday night at the WWDC Developer Conference. The MacBook Air is one of Apple’s first laptops with a new M2 chip.

Apple’s M2 chip is designed for new Macs. The processor should make computers faster, more powerful and more efficient.

Apple showed off the new MacBook Air design. The laptop case is no longer tilted, but more angular. This makes it look more like the MacBook Pro when closed. According to Apple, the laptop remains light (1.23 kilograms) and thin (11.3 millimeters).

The Air’s screen has also been enlarged, to 13.6 inches instead of 13 inches. This is because the edges are thinner. The webcam is placed with a notch at the top of the bezel. By the way, the camera has been improved. It now supports 1080p resolution instead of 720p and should provide better images in low light conditions.

The MacBook Air has two Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe port for the charger, and a headphone jack. The laptop will be available next month in four colors. It costs 1,519 euros.

Stage Manager lists all open windows.



Stage Manager lists all open windows. Photo: Apple

macOS Ventura must bring order to the chaos of windows

The new operating system for Mac is called macOS Ventura. One of the innovations is Stage Manager. This allows users to drag all open windows to a preview on the side of the screen, while an active screen remains fully functional. This should make it easier to switch between windows and keep an overview.

The iPhone can be used as a webcam in macOS Ventura. The Mac automatically recognizes the iPhone, Apple reports. The feature can also use the wide-angle lens to capture the presenter’s face, as well as an overhead view of the desk. According to Apple, this is useful for making DIY videos or showing drawings.

In the web browser, Safari offers an option to browse with others. Shared Tab Groups allow users to share favorite websites and see live tabs others are viewing. This feature is also available on other Apple devices.

MacOS Ventura will be available for public testing starting next month. It will officially be available for Mac users for free in the fall.