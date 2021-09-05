Maarten ‘Ramses’ Heijmans wants to break into the United States

Maarten Heijmans won a Golden Calf in the Netherlands and an Emmy in the United States. Certainly, awards to be proud of, but Heijmans has some regrets. “I should have flown to Los Angeles with that Emmy in my hand.”

In an interview with Volkskrant Magazine is the Ramsesactor very openly on the bumpy road that actors often need to transcend our small country. He did indeed succeed: his role as Ramses Shaffy in the series of the same name was a big hit at the Emmys.

Self protection

If only he had been a little more impressed with his own abilities, because then he could have gone straight after his Emmy. “I thought for a long time that I was not a real singer and not a real actor. Perhaps by some form of self-protection.

After graduation, therefore, he was mainly stressed, because during his studies in drama school he regularly heard that he could not be vulnerable. However, instead of using it to open up, he took it as proof: “See, I can’t do this. I also saw people around me who were much better than me.

Praised as Ramses

The role of Ramses put an end to these thoughts. He was hailed as Ramses and maybe the outside confirmation is not the most important thing: it has helped him enormously to see himself differently. However, he remains extremely critical of himself, especially now that he wants to break through internationally.

After his Emmy win, he auditioned for all kinds of Netflix shows and series for two years for two years, but it has come to naught so far. “I should have taken the plane to LA with that Emmy in my hand at the time, put this picture on the counters of the major casting agencies and said: “So who can I talk to here?” “

On the way to Hollywood

Would Maarten Heijmans still do this with the Emmys, or will he try his luck in Hollywood later with auditions? Either way, we hope Maarten Heijmans is the next Dutch star actor we meet in American movies and series, as are Michiel Huisman and Marwan Kenzari.

