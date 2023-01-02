Maarten and Gijs search for dinosaurs in the United States

Gijs Rademaker and Maarten van Rossem prove that you should never stop dreaming in the new Videoland Original Maarten and Gijs on a dinosaur hunt. The two have been dinosaur fans since childhood and are now off on an unforgettable road trip through North America, Valhalla for dinosaur fans.

Maarten and Gijs go back millions of years and follow in the footsteps of Tyrannosaurus rex and other giants, the most famous and famous dinosaurs in history. The series consists of four episodes and can be seen in its entirety at Videoland from December 21.

Dinosaur madness

The ultimate goal of the road trip is a shared dream: to join the team that excavates a real long-necked dinosaur in the harsh wastelands of Wyoming. During this trip, top dinosaur experts show off their latest discoveries and treasure hunters take the duo into the wild to find and dig up dinosaur bones. The fact that Maarten and Gijs rarely agree on anything and that there are also rattlesnakes around doesn’t always make their trip any easier. They begin their journey in Hollywood, where the dinosaur craze began with Jurassic Park.

Special aspects of evolution

Maarten van Rossem: “It was a special trip for me, you get to places you would never have gone otherwise. It’s become an interesting series, not only for people with a special interest in dinosaurs and especially interested children, but also for people with a broader interest than that. For example, in the history of the planet or particular aspects of evolution.

Gijs Rademaker: “For me, this trip is really a childhood dream come true. Not only because we visit all these wonderful dinosaur sites and talk to dinosaur researchers and connoisseurs, but also because we make a show – the very first Dutch dinosaur TV series – in which we take children and adults millions of years ago. We find out how to find dinosaurs in the harsh wastelands of America – and we find them ourselves. And we also see how you then dig up those bones, put them together, and swap them out. To top it all off, a visit to the Dutch excavation team at Naturalis.”

Watch the trailer below: