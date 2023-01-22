‘M3GAN’ Actress Violet McGraw Can Do M3gan’s Creepy Dance Anywhere



The horror movie M3GAN is a great success, but there is especially a scene in the film which is quite appreciated. That’s what the protagonist says now.

M3GAN scored well above expectations in recent weeks. The film has grossed tens of millions of dollars in the United States alone. It’s very impressive, especially since the horror film has to compete with the big blockbuster Avatar: The Way of the Water.

Story

M3GAN is about a girl Cady, who lost her parents. As a result, she moves in with her aunt, Gemma. She wants to help Cady and creates Megan, a robot who must become the young girl’s best friend but also take care of her and protect her. However, it gets pretty out of control…

In the trailer, we see how Megan takes her duties a bit too literally and goes after people with bad intentions. The sadistic Megan even seems to enjoy it, as she even dances before attacking one of her victims with a knife. Watch the trailer below.

Viral

The dance went viral in no time. The 11 year old Violet McGraw plays Cady in M3GAN and recently gave the interviews needed to put the film in the spotlight. However, she is almost always asked the same question: can she also dance like that?

The answer to the question becomes clear to us when we watch the video below.