Luuk blunders to Media Inside: ‘I was still sweating in the car to get home’

Luuk continues: “Gijs Groenteman was already in this little room, all huddled together, and then Marcel walks in. He looks into the room, looks at Maaike and says, ‘Heeeeey!’. It’s very clear to everyone in the space: he will greet Maaike nicely, because he likes her. Very nice moment.”

But just as Marcel reaches out, Luuk springs into action with what he says is a “dumb head.” “I think: he’s going for me. So I grab his hand in front of Maaike, take his hand and say, ‘Hey, I’m Luuk!’, like some kind of groupie. So everyone in the room was like: It was already uncomfortable, but now it has become completely uncomfortable.”