Luuk blunders to Media Inside: ‘I was still sweating in the car to get home’
“I was still sweating about it in the car at home, how embarrassing it was,” Luuk said in a new episode of The BLVD Podcast. The presenter says that before the show he is made up with next to him Hello Netherlands-presenter Maaike Timmerman, who is also a guest. Tamar Bot and Fanny van de Reijt, better known as the “media girls”, are also there. They tell Luuk that Marcel is a big fan of hello netherlands – an important detail in Luke’s story.
Luuk continues: “Gijs Groenteman was already in this little room, all huddled together, and then Marcel walks in. He looks into the room, looks at Maaike and says, ‘Heeeeey!’. It’s very clear to everyone in the space: he will greet Maaike nicely, because he likes her. Very nice moment.”
But just as Marcel reaches out, Luuk springs into action with what he says is a “dumb head.” “I think: he’s going for me. So I grab his hand in front of Maaike, take his hand and say, ‘Hey, I’m Luuk!’, like some kind of groupie. So everyone in the room was like: It was already uncomfortable, but now it has become completely uncomfortable.”
Luuk quickly realizes what a mistake he has made and quickly lets go of Marcel’s hand, only to get a new one a little later. “Luckily someone brought it up, but it was a really awkward moment.”
Despite his goof, Luuk has a great time as a guest. What he also likes is that the program appeals to a completely different target group. “I got from my brother – apparently he doesn’t watch RTL Boulevard – I got this: you were in Media insideI always watch this. How nice! Then I thought: I’m on TV every day, but apparently he doesn’t find it interesting enough.”
Listen The BLVD Podcast now through Spotify. A new episode comes out every Thursday.
