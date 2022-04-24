Luminous substance works well to detect lymph node metastases in thyroid cancer

The research is of great importance because lymph node metastases are common in both thyroid cancer and other cancers.

UMCG researchers were able to detect metastatic cancer cells in thyroid cancer lymph nodes using a light-emitting substance. This is what emerges from the study of the research group of the surgical oncologist Schelto Kruijff. In 2017, he initiated a study to visualize metastatic cancer cells in the treatment of thyroid cancer. He received a KWF grant for this study.

The study showed that the MET gene was increased in thyroid cancer. She then attached a fluorescent (light) tag, a “tracer” to that specific gene. They then set up a study at UMCG in collaboration with Erasmus MC, in which they administered the fluorescent tracer to 19 patients to see if metastases could thus be made visible. It appears that the luminescent substance (EMI-137) is not only safe but also extremely effective in making papillary thyroid carcinoma metastases visible. The group wants to move on to the next phase where this tracer can actually be used as a standard in the operating environment.

The research is of great importance because lymph node metastases are common in both thyroid cancer and other types of cancer. Until now, it was often difficult for the surgeon during surgery to find out which of these lymph nodes contained cancer cells. As a result, a large number of glands are often removed (gland dissections) with all the associated risks of complications. Thanks to Kruijff’s research, these metastatic cancer cells in the lymph nodes can be better mapped.