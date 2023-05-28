Luiten drops to eighth place in KLM Open, six Dutchmen in last weekend

OUR Sports• Friday, 7:28 p.m.

Luiten has tougher day two at KLM Open: ‘Don’t play like a headless chicken’

Joost Luiten circled the second day of the KLM Open with a lane average of 72 strokes. The double winner of the tournament shows a score of -5 halfway through the tournament in Cromvoirt.

With that, Luiten, along with five other Dutch golfers, Rowin Caron, Daan Huizing, Vince van Veen, Lars van Meijel and Lars van der Vight, qualify for the final weekend.

Luiten, 37, got off to a promising start in the Netherlands’ biggest golf tournament on Thursday and scored five under par on the opening day to earn him a joint fifth-place finish.

Denouement KLM Open live on the NOS The NOS will broadcast the outcome of the KLM Open on Sunday from 4 p.m. live on NPO 1 and via a live stream on NOS.nl and in the NOS app.

Due to his round of 72 shots, Luiten has lost a few places in the standings, he is now tied for eighth. Caron jumped to seventeenth place after a 68 lap. Huizing (68) and Van Veen (70) also climbed. They are 41st with -2.

Van der Vigt (69) continues in the 51st. The Spaniard Jorge Campillo keeps the lead, he came out at -10 after a 71 inning. Campillo is two strokes ahead of the Italian Renato Paratore and three strokes less than the New Zealander Daniel Hillier.

A good start won’t last

Luiten started his second round well and birdied the third and fourth holes. Halfway through his inning, however, he was tied after two bogeys. In the second half of his round, he recorded a double bogey on the fourteenth hole. He closed with a birdie on the eighteenth and final hole.