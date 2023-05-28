27 mei 2023 om 20:09Update: 6 uur geleden

Joost Luiten dropped out of the top ten on Saturday on day three of the KLM Open. The South Dutchman scored a round of 72 shots at Cromvoirt and is now fifteenth. Rowin Caron moved up two places and is tied with Luiten.

Luiten, 37, made a bogey on the fourth hole at Bernardus Golf earlier in the day, but corrected it with a birdie on the fifteenth hole. Other than that, he hit everything on the course average.

“I didn’t hit the balls close enough. Then it gets quite difficult,” Luiten said afterwards. “I still believe in a good result because if the putts fall tomorrow I can definitely go down very low here. Hopefully I can show that to the crowd because the support here is fantastic.”

Caron moved up several spots with a round of 71 shots. The 30-year-old Dutchman had five birdies, but also four bogeys. Still, the golfer, who plays on the small courses in the United States, had something to say about his game. “I missed a lot of balls on the wrong side of the greens. But I’m confident in my short game. And the putting is going well. Mentally I’m good too.”

Jorge Campillo lost the lead in the third lap to fellow countryman Pablo Larrazábal. The Spaniard recorded a round of 67 shots after five birdies and sits at a total of 206 shots, ten below the course average. Campillo went around in 76 shots and fell to a tie for eleventh.

Lars van der Vight staat veertigste in het klassement. Foto: Getty Images

Duels Van der Vight for Best Amateur Award

For Lars van der Vight, the KLM Open can no longer be wrong. The only remaining Dutch amateur went below course average for the second time this week with a round of 70 strokes and is tied for 40th place.

Van der Vight will face Chinese Ding Wenyi on Sunday for the Robbie van Erven Dorens Trophy, the prize for the best amateur. “These are the beautiful moments, especially as an amateur to play with the players on the circuit,” he said. “I would like to become the best amateur. When I turn professional? At the end of next year.”