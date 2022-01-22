German airline Lufthansa wants to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Italian airline IDA Airways, the heir to the bankrupt Alitalia. According to the Italian newspaper Il Foglio.

The project may be released in a few more days. The newspaper says this will require the approval of the European Commission. According to the newspaper, the parties are close to a financial cooperation agreement. They also want to use Rome’s Fiumicino Airport as a hub for flights to parts of Africa and the United States.

ITA President Alfredo Altavilla has previously said he wants to be part of the Lufthansa. ITA has been operating as the successor to Alitalia since October 15 after years of losses. The new airline has captured a quarter of Alitalia’s staff and some of its aircraft. The number of routes has also been significantly reduced.

Lufthansa said at the outset of the ITA that it was ready to discuss trade cooperation with the Italians.