(Photo: ZZ Leiden Basketball).

Leiden, 9 July 2022, 10:27 am By authors

Luuk van Bree will play for Zorg en Zekerheid Leiden Basketball for the next two seasons. The 2.03m forward has spent the last two seasons at Leiden.

Luuk van Bree moved to America in 2015 via the Canarias Basketball Academy (Spain). There he played four years for Bradley’s college team. The Helmand-born basketball player suffered an Achilles tendon injury in the summer of 2019, which prevented him from playing for a club. After a year of rehabilitation, he was impressed by Zorg en Zekerheid Leiden Basketball in 2020.

“Van Bree is a versatile player who can be used in many positions. In addition, Van Bree has the mental attributes to make Zorg en Zekerheid Leiden basketball the best as a team,” says club president Verburg. “In recent seasons, Van Bree has played forward positions, but also centrally. Whether he started or not, Van Bree always exuded the same intensity.

In his first season with the Leiden club, Van Bree played thirty games. He averaged 6.93 points, 1.3 rake three-pointers and 3.4 rebounds. Last season, Van Bree played 66 official matches for Zorg en Zekerheid Leiden Basketball. This led to average production of 8.33 points, 1.1 three-pointers and 2.9 rebounds per game.

The fact that Van Bree has been signed for two years fits in with the intention of chairman Marcel Verburg and board member for technical affairs Rob Van Hoeven to reach the Dutch centre. “Luuk has developed well over the last two seasons and is a valuable asset to our team,” says Verburg.

Luke van Bree is also very happy to stay at Jörg N Zeckerheit Leiden Basketball. “I am looking forward to the new season and working with the new coach. Naturally we want to build on the success of recent years. We now have a good Dutch core for at least the next two seasons. He mentions Marjn Ververs and Maarten Bouwknecht, who have signed for three and two years respectively.

Advertising



Leiden Sports