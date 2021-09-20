Relations between France and Australia It has become clear in recent days that the $ 30 billion deal for French submarines has not taken place.

The reason? Australia has a defense agreement with the United States and Great Britain, so it buys US submarines.

Punch in the back

France responded angrily. The country recalled ambassadors to the United States and Australia, a heavy diplomatic tool.

An ‘angry and bitter’ French minister spoke of a punch in the back. “This unilateral, abrupt and unexpected decision is a reminder of what Mr. Trump will do.”