‘Love for France is inevitable,’ says the British Prime Minister during the diplomatic conflict
Relations between France and Australia It has become clear in recent days that the $ 30 billion deal for French submarines has not taken place.
The reason? Australia has a defense agreement with the United States and Great Britain, so it buys US submarines.
Punch in the back
France responded angrily. The country recalled ambassadors to the United States and Australia, a heavy diplomatic tool.
An ‘angry and bitter’ French minister spoke of a punch in the back. “This unilateral, abrupt and unexpected decision is a reminder of what Mr. Trump will do.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on his way to New York yesterday that his country’s love for France was “inevitable”.
He stressed to reporters that Britain’s ‘enormous importance’ to relations with France.
‘Australian interest’
The report writes that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave a press conference on the situation this weekend BBC. In it, he apologized for the course of events, but said he would always put Australia’s interests first.
The deal Australia signed with France in 2016 made him anxious, he said.
Biden wants to call Macron
US President Joe Biden will also try to calm the issue. According to reports, he wants to invite French President Emmanuel Macron in the coming days Washington Post.
The two have not spoken to each other in recent days.
France, meanwhile, is not ready to put an end to the diplomatic crisis. A source told the AFP last night that a meeting between the French and British defense ministers would not take place this week.
The British Ministry of Defense said the report could not be confirmed or denied.
Appointment with Switzerland
According to Swiss media, France has canceled the meeting between Macron and the Swiss president. The French were angry at Switzerland and decided to buy American and non-French warplanes.
France denied the appointment was canceled, but Switzerland confirmed the cancellation.
