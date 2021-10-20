Louisa Janssen overjoyed after the interventions in Turkey: “7 liters of fat gone”
In recent days, Louisa proudly shares her new figure on Instagram. “I went to Turkey for breast reduction and breast lift surgery, but the doctors told me about other options, and I did.”
The reality TV star paid almost 8,000 euros for quite a few procedures, but according to Louisa, the total package is now complete. “Three pounds of fat were cut off and they sucked seven liters of fat from my abdomen, back, and sides.”
The operation lasted no less than ten hours, and although the doctors said it would be very painful, Louisa had no problem: “It really didn’t hurt at all, getting a tattoo is even worse, ”she said. “The follow-up is boring, I wasn’t allowed to lift anything and I had to rest a lot.”
After the transformation, the reality TV star took the silicone from her breasts at home and gave it a nice place in the closet.
Louisa is also really done with all the talking for now: “I’ve done so much already. When people ask me what I haven’t done yet, I don’t have an answer.”
Last week there was a lot of fuss around plastic surgery overseas, after an episode of Ewout on RTL 5. Due to the special unfolding of events and the shocking images, many viewers did not have a good word about overseas travel. Louisa does not agree and regrets that this puts off: “I had very good conversations in Turkey and also with the doctors. I didn’t have to pay anything on the operating bed and everything was arranged in advance. people trust my story more that things can be okay abroad. ”
