Lots of support for coming out of NFL star Nassib: “I’m very proud of him”

The first reactions to the coming out of American footballer Carl Nassib are positive. He is the first active NFL player to be openly gay. Positive feedback is coming from the American Football Association. “Representation is important.

Nassib, 28, shared via Instagram about his homosexuality and that he hoped his example would increase the visibility of other gay athletes. He made his announcement during Pride Month in the United States and caused a turning point in the NFL. He is the first active player in the 101-year history of the American Football League to be openly gay.

Homophobia

“Sport, in many ways, is one of the last places where homophobia exists,” Cathy Renna, spokesperson for the LGBTQ task force, told The New York Times. of the biggest sports leagues like the NFL, historically. “

25 million contract per year

Renna’s statements have a deep-rooted background. So far there had been 1 player – Michael Sam – in the NFL who was openly gay, but he never played a single game. Nassib, on the other hand, was already under contract with 3 NFL teams. He started his college career at Penn State, then spent 2 seasons with the Browns in Cleveland, then played 2 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and last year signed a $ 25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. . .

Raiders Owner

Raiders owner Mark David responded to ESPN’s announcement. “It’s 2021. See how powerful Carl is. It doesn’t change my opinion of him as a person or as a Raider.” “The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Representation is important. We share his hope that such statements will no longer be newsworthy and that we are moving towards full equality for the LGBTQ + community. We wish Carl every success next season.”

Former coach

One of the most touching comments came from Penn State head coach James Franklin. Nassib performed under him in college in 2014. “I’m very proud of Carl for his bravery,” Franklin wrote on Twitter. “I’m not surprised by this announcement, because if you know Carl, you know his strength. Carl will continue to add new chapters to his story that will impact far beyond the playing field.”

Player reactions

Reactions are also slowly pouring in from NFL players. Including the giants of New Yorkreturn Saquon Barkley and Arizona Cardinals-defensive end JJ Watt (triple defender of the Year) send a nice message to Nassib via social networks. Some former players as well, but Tom Brady, the biggest star in the American football league, is silent for the moment.