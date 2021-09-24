Lots of positive reactions from the show’s public space + new features spotted

The public area of ​​the trade fair was the first trade fair allowed to take place again in the Jaarbeurs Utrecht for a long time. Exhibitors, visitors and the show organizer were very happy that a live show could finally take place.

It was also a good thing for the Pretwerk.nl website to be able to go hunting for new stuff again. We will introduce you to our “booty” in this article.

We spoke with trade fair organizer Marc de Winter towards the end of the second day of the show. He was particularly pleased with the resumption of the trade fair season: “This was the first Jaarbeurs trade fair in Utrecht for a long time. We prepared everything well and everything went very well. We also saw a lot of other exhibition organizers who wanted to see how we were organizing it. There is an enthusiastic response on the show floor at the show in the new normal. Personal contact with clients and networking has really been lacking lately. Exhibitors mostly speak of a very efficient show, with visitors very focused on product research.

More information: www.openbareruimte.nl

News at the fair

As you are used to with us, Pretwerk is always on the lookout for novelties and developments at trade fairs, which can also be applied in the leisure sector. We found three:

Kompan’s fitness sweater

Urban sports and outdoor fitness are on the rise. Many gyms already operate with mini trampolines for group lessons. Kompan has developed a copy for outdoor fitness exercises. Trampolines are slightly different from what you can buy at the retail level. Much attention has been paid to the vandal protection of the design (including the inability to throw sand under the trampolines.) In addition, the resilience of the trampoline has been deliberately reduced to make the device safer to use. .

More information: www.kompan.com/news/fitness-jumper-1

Make resistant prints on concrete by The Print Gallery

A concrete wall, a pillar, a floor or a piece of furniture no longer has to keep an industrial gray look. A special process has been developed at The Print Gallery with which concrete objects (also with a rougher surface) can be printed with a wear-resistant print. At The Hague Central Station, concrete pillars have already been turned into beautiful advertising columns with art frescoes in the city in this way. At the fair we find an example of a concrete bench that has been given an artistic appearance. (see image).

More information: www.theprintgallery.nl/wallprint

Link play equipment with a QR code to an app – by Boer Play

Boer Play has linked the Figura Play product line to an app using a QR code. On the app, parents of playing children can find sounds that you can use to create a story around the playground equipment. This fire engine naturally has a siren in the app. There are different worlds and game experience devices that are enriched in this way. The technique itself is pretty straightforward – the concept / idea has been worked out very well. Account manager Remco van den Berg: “This ensures that parents can play a game story with their children”

More information: Imaginative play on Boerplay.com