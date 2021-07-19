Los Angeles Mask State commemorates Newsom’s order to close schools

angels The province re-authorized the inner mask over the weekend as confirmed cases of the Delta variant increased on its first anniversary. Governor Gavin Newsom As a result, many schools have been closed.

The mask’s mandate went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Newsom released on July 17, 2020 advice Reopen schools during the pandemic, which stipulated that personal learning would only be allowed if a number of criteria were met. At the time, the vast majority of public schools and Kindergarten to Grade 12 were not following the procedures that would have made personal education possible.

Critics of school closings note that many families depend on the support provided by schools, including working parents. There were also concerns about disrupted social development and children behind in school programs.

California mom tells local authorities to bypass ‘unconstitutional’ restrictions on small businesses

In a tweet on Twitter, schools reopening schools in California said Newsom’s decision would be considered “one of the darkest periods in the history of California and the United States” because the special concerns concerning children are taken into account.

Republican Councilor Kevin Kelly, one of the candidates facing impeachment proceedings in September to replace Newsom, said Newsom’s resignation order had done a lot of damage.

“You will be hard pressed to find a governor’s action that causes more damage or worse causes,” he said.

A Newsom spokesperson did not respond to a Fox News request to comment on the new review.

School closures were aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As Previously reported by Fox NewsLA County officials announced last week that they would revive a state that requires masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status, due to a “rapid increase” in cases of differences in delta.

About 4 million Los Angeles residents are unvaccinated.

California abandoned its statewide mask mandate in June when the state fully reopened.

tome County dataThe 7-day average daily positivity rate is 3.17%. About 1,635 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that confirmed cases are also on the rise in the United States. The latest seven-day moving average for daily new cases is 26,306, which is a 69.3% increase from the previous seven-day moving average (15,541).