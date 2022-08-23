Longer Version of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Gets Release Date and New Trailer

Marvel fans are spoiled for choice. Two films and three series have already been released this year and several new projects are also expected at the end of this year. These new projects also include a longer version of Spider Man: No Coming Home in which fans will see 11 minutes of deleted footage.

Spider Man: No Coming Home is without a doubt the most popular Marvel movie of the last two years. The film hit theaters late last year and immediately caught on. In the film, the three Spider-Mans have come together to battle enemies from the past.

This nostalgia ultimately led to huge success. And now Marvel Studios wants to highlight that success with an additional release. There will be a number of new scenes. The new version will be released in Belgian cinemas on September 7.

Spider Man: No Coming Home

Since its release in December, the third Spider Manfilm with Tom Holland can count on a lot of attention. According to many, No coming home the best Marvel movie in a long time, and the many cameos also made the movie an instant hit. The film even reached one million visitors in Belgian cinemas, making it the fourth most watched film of all time.

This The funniest stuffversion was forthcoming, had been known since June. But it was only a release in the United States and Canada. A little later, release dates in other countries were also shared. Our country is also on this list, where the long version will be released on September 7, 2022. We will undoubtedly see even more actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. In addition, the scene with the character of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) would also be longer.

Watch a new (short) trailer here: