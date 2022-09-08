Lolahol does not follow in the footsteps of her mother Madonna, but chooses the path of avant-garde pop

a.k.a: Lourdes Leon

Age: 25

Venue: UNITED STATES

instagram: @lourdesleon

In short: Daughter of Madonna. Dancer. Model. Now spawn left field with Eartheater.

In the long run : Lourdes Leon is the daughter of Madonna and fitness instructor Carlos Leon. She seemed destined to follow in the footsteps of her mother, the Queen of Pop, but Lourdes seemed determined to take another path. She started taking ballet lessons at the age of three, became a rage as a choreographer, became the face of Swarovski, Marc Jacobs and Calvin Klein as a model and seemed rather attached to her private life. . “I can sing, but I’m just not interested in it,” she said in an interview a year ago. “Maybe because it’s too close.”

Until now, therefore. The single was released at the end of last month Lock key, his first musical project under the new nickname of Lolahol. Contrary to what one might expect based on its pedigree, it didn’t become an digestible radio hit, but leftist pop with ethereal vocals, mysterious synths and slightly chaotic breakbeats. Fans of avant-garde electro may recognize the signature of New York artist Eartheater, who Lock key produced and also directed the accompanying music video. In it, you’ll see, among other things, how Lolahol does a split in the sea, is dragged away by a skeleton, and hangs out at Houdini’s grave. Madonna’s daughter is a specialleke.

A random quote: “I don’t have a specific goal. Maybe it should. But I have a very specific style and aesthetic, so I like to incorporate that into all of my projects.