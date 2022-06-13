Lola Moolhuijsen selected for Water Polo World Cup selection

Wed, June 8, 9:44 PM

Water polo



EDE National coach Evangelos Doudesis announced the selection for the water polo world championship in Hungary on Wednesday. Including Lola Moolhuijsen from Polar Bears. Polar Bears captain Fleurien Bosveld is on the reserve list.

The following thirteen players will compete in the World Cup in Hungary: Laura Aarts (UZSC, goalkeeper), Bente Rogge and Maxine Schaap (ZV De Zaan), Lola Moolhuijzen (Polar Bears), Sarah Buis (Dunaujvaros, Hungary, goalkeeper), Sabrina van der Sloot (Sabadell, Spain), Vivian Sevenich and Simone van de Kraats (CN Mataro, Spain), Nina ten Broek (CN Terrassa, Spain), Iris Wolves (CN Mediterrani, Spain), Ilse Koolhaas (Glyfada, Greece), Brigitte Sleeking (Olympiakos, Greece) and Kitty Lynn Joustra (University of Berkeley, United States). Doudesis has also named Fleurien Bosveld (Polar Bears) and goalkeeper Britt van den Dobbelsteen (ZV De Zaan) as reserves.

Moolhuijzen, Schaap and Ten Broek will play their first senior World Cup, for captain Sabrina van der Sloot it will be her seventh battle for the world title with Orange.

National coach Doudesis and assistant national coach Richard van Eck come from Ede.

The Orange team opens the tournament on Monday June 20 against Argentina, plays the smasher against the United States on Wednesday June 22 and closes the group stage against South Africa on Friday June 24. All matches of the Dutch team start at 7:30 p.m. and end in Debrecen.

The numbers 1 of all groups will be directly qualified for the quarter-finals scheduled for Tuesday, June 28. Numbers 2 and 3 will first play crossover matches on Sunday, June 26. Group A crosses against Group B and Group C crosses against D. These matches will be played in Budapest.

Full Budapest World Cup draw

Women

Pool A Budapest: Italy, Hungary, Canada, Colombia

Pool B Debrecen: USA, NETHERLANDS, South Africa, Argentina

Group C Sopron: Brazil, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Australia

Group D Szeged: Thailand, France, Greece, Spain.