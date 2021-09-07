Evidence that you should keep an eye on: Members of the US Congress sent an angry letter to several CEOs. Coincidentally a former CEO of Yahoo.

A funny story from America. Marisa Meyer, Yahoo’s former CEO, suddenly received a letter from the US Congress. A group of Republicans wants to express their feelings to the CEOs of several large corporations. Including Yahoo.

Letter to former CEO Yahoo

Minor problem: Marissa Meyer has not been Yahoo’s CEO since 2017. So it has nothing to do with Yahoo’s results anymore. Slightly embarrassing mistake for Congressmen.

Anyway, strange things are happening about this angry letter. In addition to being the former CEO of Yahoo, he has been approached by Amazon, Apple, Verizon, Google, Facebook and many more companies. Meanwhile, companies such as Reddit, Dictac and Telegram are also relevant to the case, but they have not been approached. The fact that only the old (er) mainstream media was accessible can explain why the former CEO was the mayor of Yahoo.

Why were companies approached? Associated with the Capitol storm earlier this year. To find the cause of the storm, all sorts of things are pulled out. One of the actions is to request data for 15 companies. These are the aforementioned companies including Yahoo. Republicans in Congress disagree less and want to go to court if they actually show their data. The result was an angry letter, including a letter to Yahoo’s former CEO.

A significant mistake. It is not known whether a letter was sent to the right person. (By Engadget)