Local residents submit their own plan for Ridderveld in Emmen

At the same time, the Het Gasthuis care establishment presented its initiative: a small refuge for people with dementia. A plan that some residents do not like at all. Since the demolition of a school on the site in 2011, the land has served as a playground for neighborhood youth.

In recent years there were plans for a new school and housing on the vacant site. However, each initiative encountered resistance from the neighborhood. “This is the only area in our area where young people can go,” says Tiny Volders of the committee. Goals and play equipment have been installed in recent years.

Citizen initiative

In order to protect the land from construction in the long term, the group of residents submitted a plan for a meeting place. “We collected all kinds of ideas in the neighborhood and poured them into a citizens’ initiative. Together with 500 signatures, we delivered it to the town hall.” In the plan, the committee recommends, among other things, the arrival of exercise equipment, a playground, a basketball court, a pétanque court, a soccer field. , a wheelchair swing and a relaxation area. “Now we hope for the support of the municipality,” said Volders. She believes the proposal will be discussed in October at city council.

Half

In Het Gasthuis’ plan, around half of the Ridderveld will be occupied by the care of people with dementia. “Then there’s about half of it left and we think that’s not enough,” Volders says. A characteristic chestnut tree must also clear the field. “Everything we think about is eternal sin. No, we are betting high. It’s either a hit or a miss.”

The possible arrival of a refuge on the Ridderveld had already been mentioned in 2018, but only took shape this year. The building consists of two floors with space for 20 apartments.

In Roden there is already a Het Gasthuis refuge, in Meppel and Hoogeveen, possible locations are also being explored. The land, owned by the municipality, also has a social vocation. The Guest House fits exactly into these frameworks.

Ideal

Annemieke Bambach from Het Gasthuis is happy with the designated place. “Ideally, our clients feel they are part of society. It is not possible with a place somewhere after.

As for the choice of location, she points to the town. “They gave it to us and for us it meets our criteria.” She has already known the consternation around a location of the institution. The Guest House therefore wishes to engage in a conversation to see if there are any opportunities for rapprochement or cooperation. She also sees the fact that half of the site remains available as a “nice compromise”.

Four tons

Alderman Jisse Otter also feels the same way. “Because there is still room for a playground.” He cannot yet say what influence the plan submitted by the citizens’ committee may have. “It has to go to the board first. They have to think about it first.

He points out, however, that the Ridderveld as a playground was always intended to be a temporary use. The door has always been left open for a new initiative. “In addition, the need for housing has increased, also for this target group. Keeping it as a playground costs us four hundred thousand euros. Yes, there is also a financial side to that.

