American heroes are undoubtedly difficult to define because they have such different characteristics. But Liz Cheney writes that it proves to be an American hero Victor Bach. Because of the shocking revelations he makes to the Commission of Inquiry into Capital Storm.

Victor Bach (1995) EW. Every Saturday he blogs about what’s going on in American politics.

What defines an American hero? The answer to that question was unclear for a long time. In the United States, of course, there is evidence for an answer like Mount Rushmore, where politicians such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln are respected. Near the National Mall in Washington DC, George Mason, Franklin d. Roosevelt, Lincoln can be seen once again as Martin Luther King Jr. Jefferson again.

Leaders and first ladies always get a good score on the list of heroes

Being president (or) helping to become an American hero. This is echoed in opinion polls CallupSince 1946, the Research Bureau has asked each year which American life inspires admiration among the American people. Among men, sitting or former presidents will always score well. Only General Douglas McArthur, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Pope John Paul II were honored as non-presidents. In the women’s race, a first lady including Eleanor Roosevelt and Nancy Reagan will win.

Out Research In 2008, the lineup of American hero traits came to the fore. After interrogating thousands of Americans, it was revealed that their heroes are fighting for civil rights, alleviating suffering, correcting injustices and promoting freedom.

Hero worship is uncomfortable in democratic America

Despite that research, there is something uncomfortable about American hero worship. Americans value patriotism, but giving all credit to one person does not fit into the country’s democratic tradition. Alexis de Tocqueville has already written in his famous book About Democracy in America† Society is America’s strength.

Former President Donald Trump wanted to set up a sculpture garden in honor of American heroes. Initially, he had 31 names, which later grew to 244 American heroes: from Supreme Court Judge Antonin Scalia to flying pioneer Amelia Earhardt.

The Commission of Inquiry on January 6, 2021 is of utmost importance

President Joe Biden withdrew the plan. A shame, because on the long list every American had a hero, regardless of his political affiliation. In addition, Biden himself may have added names. Contemporary heroes like Liz Cheney. The Republican from Wyoming represents all the virtues of American heroes that scientists designed in 2008.

As a member of the Commission of Inquiry into Capital Storm, he fights for truth. He and his fellow committee members exposed the story behind the storm, including the role of then-President Trump. Despite all the credit for that to her seven Democratic counterparts, Cheney is jeopardizing her future. Adam Kingsinger, his Republican colleague on the committee, has already announced his resignation from politics.

Political struggle can kill Chennai

Cheney is fighting opposition within his own party. “I have to say to my Republican colleagues who defend the defense that ‘one day Donald Trump will disappear, but your shame will always be there,'” Cheney said at the June 9 public hearing.

Trump has now vowed revenge. He is campaigning hard for Cheney in the Republican primary in Wyoming on August 16. He is in a bad position in the latest poll: his rival Harriet Wageman is leading in any case 30 percent pointsA defeat would end Chennai’s heroic struggle intact. He did not rule out running for president in 2024.