Lively meeting on Kristus Koningplein: summer bar, children’s entertainment, music and brunch Potluck Ekeren (Ekeren)

Ekeren gradually wakes up from his summer nap. August will be a busy month for music. Transitie Ekeren can start with ‘Plein PétillAnt’ on Friday 5, Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August. Everyone is welcome in the bustling Kristus Koningplein.

Featuring the 2018 American documentary film ‘The Biggest Little Farm’, ‘Plein PétillAnt’ opens Friday at 9:30 p.m. Filmmaker John and his wife Molly swap the big city for the countryside. The camera follows the couple as they transform a barren patch of land into a unique farm with a self-regulating ecosystem. Saturday offers a mixed bag including a repair café. Free repair of clothes, electricity, bicycles and knife sharpening. Tracé Cultuurstation de Veltwijcklaan will give a presentation.

Music is never far away. Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., it’s the turn of those present to sing with some of the best performers on stage. They prepare a number of songs from all countries and cultures. Textbooks are distributed. From 7 p.m., Quatier Swing will bring nuggets of gypsy swing, Parisian music from the 30s and 40s. The members of the trio all have professional musical training in classical, folk, jazz and pop. Before that, you can hear the Sin’Al Fine choir, guitarist Michel Verkempinck and the group Eleadnov.

Brunch-sharing

Sunday begins with sport at 10 a.m. and introduction to Taichi. At 11 a.m., everyone will sit down for a Potluck Brunch. Participants bring something delicious, whether or not they have prepared it themselves. The idea came from the United States. In the afternoon, you can exchange plants and seeds.

And like the day before, musicians ensure the additional pleasant atmosphere on the square. Pieter Jan Gevers presents a potpourri of his own work, floating between cabaret and styles that cannot be pinned down to one name. The five-piece Plein Pétillant Band could close the three-day event with Americana, Blues and Country.

Transition in Ekeren aims for a more ecological, more social and more autonomous way of life, far from a polluting, energy-intensive and individualistic society. Plein PétillAnt is an organization of Transitie Ekeren in collaboration with Eva-centrum, Tracé, Dorpsmakers and the Avansa region of Antwerp.

www.ekeren.transitie.be