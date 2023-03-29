Only a few months after the world championship, it’s that time again: we’re going to start the qualification for it European Football Championship 2024. You wonder when and where you Romania – Belarus can watch? The Group I match will be played on Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 20:45 Dutch time at the home team’s stadium: Arena Nationala. Here you will find out if and how you can directly click on it television and online immediately live broadcast the match for tickets to the European Championship.

Watch Romania v Belarus online: live stream of the match on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. Dutch time

The first qualifying rounds for the European Championship have now begun. Broadcasts will continue this year Ziggo Sports provided, with the exception of Dutch national team matches which can be shown on NOS. The rights to the match between the team from Romania and the opponents from Belarus on Tuesday at 8.45 p.m. Dutch time are therefore also in the hands of the sports channels of the provider orange. This sports channel then determines per match whether he is in the tv guide combinations. In the table below you will find an overview of the rights to broadcast this international match per streaming service in the Netherlands. You can watch the match online or via the TV channel, but also with a Chromecast or via AppleTV on the big screen.

🔀 Ziggo Sports Check out the TV guide right away with the qualifications for the European Championship on Ziggo Sport. 👉 This channel broadcasts a selection of the European Championship qualifiers in the Netherlands. This channel is also available through other providers like KPN, T-Mobile And Digital Channel. 🔀 NL ZEET Watch European football right away on NLZIET. 👉 With this streaming service, you can watch linearly broadcast European football matches, including Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Nations League and Qualifiers of the European Championship. However, the match between Romania and Belarus will not be televised.

Watch the European Championship qualifier between Romania and Belarus from anywhere in the world with a VPN

UEFA European Football Championship qualifying match broadcasts differ by country, so you may experience geoblocking. This can happen if, for example, you want to watch via RTBF / VTM / Eleven Sports in Belgium, via TV2 in Denmark and Norway, via ARD / ZDF / RTL / DAZN in Germany, via RTVE in Spain, via Fox Sports / FuboTV /TelevisaUnivion in the United States, via UEFA.tv in countries without a rights agreement or in one of many others streaming services broadcast by country in the world (Availability of free viewing options, trial subscriptions and terms and conditions vary by platform). Also, you may not be able to watch the stream on your own national TV online if you live abroad or are on vacation. Fortunately, in both cases, it is still possible to watch the European Championship qualifiers. A VPN is used for this. It is the abbreviation of the term virtual private network, translated as virtual private network.

It is a kind of program that you activate on your computer that ensures that your data is encrypted. This ensures your online privacy and data security and may send a different location signal from your device than the actual location where you are. Always check for yourself whether using a VPN violates the terms and conditions of a video-on-demand platform. Then grab a good VPN (read explanations and tips here) and start streaming football matches directly from where you are now.

Current position of the two national teams in the qualification of the European Championship

Curious how Romania and Belarus are currently faring in the battle for a ticket to the 2024 European Championship in Germany? The table below shows what Current state of the two national teams is in their Group I, in which Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus and Andorra are vying for tickets to the European Championship. You can also see how many matches each team has already played. Half will of course be played at home, including this match in Arena Nationala for Romania, and the other half away. In the last column you will find how fit each team has been in the last five European Championship qualifiers. Green checkmarks indicate a won match, while a stripe indicates a draw and a cross indicates a lost match.

Place Country Points Cheek Form 1 🏁 🇨🇭 Switzerland 3 1 ✅ 2 🏳️ 🇷🇴 Romania 3 1 ✅ 3 🇽🇰 Kosovo 1 1 ➖ 4 🇮🇱 Israel 1 1 ➖ 5 🇦🇩 Andorra 0 1 ❌ 6 🇧🇾 Belarus 0 1 ❌

At the end of the qualifying rounds, which will be played in March, September, October and November of calendar year 2023, there will be two tickets for the European Football Championship 2024 forgive. The winner and runner-up in the group will advance directly to the final tournament, currently displayed with flags behind their position in the table. In the ten groups (AJ), 20 of the total 24 tickets will be allocated. Germany were also automatically given a ticket as hosts, while the bottom three countries are placed from the play-offs by the Nations League.

Replay: Recap and full match Romania vs. Belarus

Did you miss last Tuesday’s game and would like to see it again? You can usually use the summary find matches online afterwards. The easiest way to see it is to go to YouTube and type ‘Romania Belarus UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying’ in the search bar. You can then usually review the most important images within minutes.

All matches of the qualification for the European Football Championship 2024 on TV and watch online with live streaming

Qualification for this year’s European Championship is in the hands of Ziggo Sport, a provider that is also part of the Dutch streaming landscape with its video-on-demand platform. On the sports page of Streamwijzer you will find which matches can be seen online or with a live stream, but also on which channel they are broadcast on television. Streaming services in the Netherlands, which we know mainly from films and series, do not often offer sports subscriptions, although there are some video on demand platforms that allow football to be watched. For example, you can follow several Champions League, Europa League and Conference League games via NLZIET and you can enjoy English Premier League and German Bundesliga on Viaplay. Additionally, you can currently watch Dutch competitions such as the Eredivisie, Kitchen Champion Division and KNVB Cup via ESPN.