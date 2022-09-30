The American Football Organization NFL announced three regular season international matches for 2022. All three matches will be played in London and on Sunday October 2, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Dutch time the first game is scheduled. The game between Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints will then be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Curious to know where to find free + legal on TV and via a watch live stream online can you go to the show? You can read it all here and start watching immediately via the red button below.

Where can you watch Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints in the NFL from London live on October 2, 2022 via TV and online stream?

Last month, the new National Football League season began. The broadcasts will continue in the Netherlands this year ESPN caterer. The game between team Minnesota and opponents New Orleans will be broadcast on Sunday afternoon TV at 3:30 p.m. Dutch time by ESPN 4. Most of the channels in this sports channel are usually paid for by providers, but through Canal Digitaal you can watch ESPN for free for your first week as all four channels are standard in every package. You then watch live and rewind every sports game on ESPN 1, 2, 3 and 4, award-winning movies and series, over 60 TV channels and more.

ESPN ➡️ Go straight to the NFL via ESPN at Canal Digitaal. The TV app makes sure you don't miss a moment of the NFL, because only here you can watch ESPN Complete at no extra cost in every basic package. You also pay €0.00 for the first week. Ziggo By default, you will find a free channel with a selection of matches and programs, but ESPN 4 is not included. You can buy ESPN Complete for this. You are now looking at 6 months with a 50% discount. Watch ESPN now on Ziggo. KPN With this provider you also get a free channel, but you need the full ESPN full package for this game. Now with up to €12.50 combined discount per month. Watch ESPN on KPN now.

We give at the bottom of this article another clear and short explanation of the collaboration between ESPN and Canal Digitaal, which clearly explains why watching sports on ESPN is so cheap (and even temporarily free) there. You can also watch the match via the app or the TV channel, but also with a Chromecast or through AppleTV on the big screen.

NFL London 2022: These games will be played outside the United States

We mentioned it earlier on this page, but the game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints isn’t the only game to be played in London this year. Next week, it is in the same Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers will face each other. This match is scheduled at the same time as the third and final match. On Sunday, October 30, the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off at Wembley Stadium, also in London.

House Out Stadium Date dutch time Minnesota Vikings New Orleans Saints Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday, October 2, 2022 3:30 p.m. New York Giants Green Bay Packers Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday, October 9, 2022 3:30 p.m. Denver Broncos Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium Sunday, October 30, 2022 3:30 p.m.

Brief explanation: Here’s how watching the NFL on ESPN via Canal Digitaal works

Canal Digitaal and Online.nl, both part of the same umbrella company, are the only two major television providers in the Netherlands that allow all four ESPN channels to look at. With some providers, only the first main channel is included in your package by default, while others show nothing from ESPN by default.

By choosing the TV app From Canal Digitaal, you can watch live over 60 major channels, including all ESPN channels (1, 2, 3 and 4). You can also watch up to 7 days back on your TV, phone, tablet or laptop and benefit from standard access to a catalog of films and series on Canal+ Series. This subscription can be canceled monthly and costs €14.95 per month, but the first week is completely free. ESPN’s offering includes NFL, Eredivisie, Kitchen Champion Division, TOTO KNVB Cup, Europa League, Conference League, other major US sports leagues such as NBA, NHL, MLB And much more.

If you want a TV connection in addition to TV the Internet you can combine these packages: find out more here on the official website of Online.nl. With the current promotion, you pay an extra €15 per month for the first 6 months, which allows you to get reliable and stable WiFi anywhere in the house, depending on the provider. However, this is all still optional, so you can also choose to continue watching only TV (including anything from ESPN) for a year and a half a month. Via the button below, you can register directly for this offer at Canal Digitaal. We wish you lots of viewing pleasure!

Illegal live streams of matches

We can pretend it doesn’t happen, but that’s no way to handle illegal live streams go. Many people around the world still watch illegal broadcasts of American football games. They do this, for example, via websites such as He is objective, Live Football TV Where eleven sports. We strongly advise against it for several reasons.

Not only are you working illegally, but you’re also depriving the sport and team you’re a fan of of some of the revenue they desperately need. Moreover, these illegal websites often full of viruses, which can jeopardize the security of your computer, tablet or phone. Instead, we’ll just keep you informed on the Streamwijzer website about how you can watch sports legally and often for free.