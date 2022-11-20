Live Stream: England v Iran | November 21, 2022

This FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in full swing and the first match of Group B is immediately that of the world number five: England – Iran. The match will be played on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Dutch time at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan. Here’s how to ride television and online immediately live broadcast can watch the game.

Watch England v Iran Online: Match Live Stream Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

The world championship has arrived and in the Netherlands, the broadcasts of this football spectacle are provided by the Nederlandse Omroep Stichting. This allows you to access via the NPO, among other things NL ZEET and your provider enjoy all matches. The same goes for the match between the world No. 5 Englishman and Middle Eastern Iran at No. 20 in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

The game between the England team and Iranian opponents in Group B will be shown on television from 2:00 p.m. Dutch time in the programming of the The World Cup on TV broadcast by NPO 1 and can therefore also be broadcast online. However, the broadcaster support program will start a few tens of minutes earlier. In the table below, you can find out whether a number of well-known video-on-demand platforms are broadcasting the football game.

You can watch the match via the app or the TV channel, but also with a Chromecast or via AppleTV on the big screen. It is also good to know that you can see all the matches in the preview football today find exactly which World Cup game is scheduled on which day and at what time. You will find in the table the away and home teams and where it can be seen on TV+ online.

Current standings and results of previous matches of Iran and England teams

Remarkably, England and Iran have never faced each other in football history. It also prevents us from diving into the historical results between the two teams. We will of course discuss the form in previous games, the current position in the group and the positions in the World Cup selections of the two teams.

🔴 England — 🟢 Iran 0 wins 0 draws 0 wins

Form in previous matches

In terms of form, Iran are currently in better form than England. The latter team, also known as “Three Lions”, have not won in the last five Nations League games. They played a draw against Germany (3-3 & 1-1) and Italy (0-0), but they also lost 1-0 against the latter team and 0-4 against Hungary.

Iran’s opponent is known as the “Persian Lions” team. They’ve been doing much better lately, beating Nicaragua (1-0), Uruguay (1-0) and Lebanon (2-0). On the other hand, they were beaten by Algeria 1-2 and drew against group opponents Netherlands Senegal with 1-1 in September. So it promises to be an exciting game. We will experience this on Monday, because at 2 p.m. the battle will break out in the city of Al-Rayyan at the Khalifa International Stadium.

England recent matches ➖ ➖ ❌ ❌ ➖ Iran recent matches ✅ ❌ ✅ ➖ ✅

Position in Group B

In addition, we will of course take a look at the current position of Group B in the World Championship. The number of games played is 0 for all teams, so it means no one is currently in the lead. Soon more will become clear about the position after the first round.

Position Crew Points Balance of goals 1 🏴󠁧 Konijntt England 0 0 2 iran 0 0 3 🇺🇸 United States 0 0 4 🏴󠁧 Konijn 0 0

Install

It is expected that on the day of the match, the line-ups of both teams will be announced via social media an hour in advance. England v Iran kicks off at 2pm on Monday, so we hope to hear more about the starting line-ups for both sides around 3-4pm.

🔴 Composition of England: not yet known. The World Cup squad includes Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White; Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson

🟢 Iranian composition: not yet known. The World Cup squad consists of Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand; Ehsan Hajsafi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Milad Mohammadi, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Sadegh Moharrami, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Abolfazl Jalali; Ahmad Noorollahi, Saman Ghoddos, Vahid Amiri, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ali Karimi; Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

