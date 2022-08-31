Little girl dies in Catalonia’s biggest hailstorm in 20 years

Reuters

ONS News• today, 12:52

In Spain’s autonomous region of Catalonia, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after being hit in the head by a hailstone. She was injured and taken to a hospital in Girona where she died, local media reported.

Fifty other people were injured in the hailstorm in the northeast region, the newspaper reports El País. More than 30 victims were taken to hospital, mostly with head injuries.

Catalan President Aragonès expressed his condolences to the girl’s relatives. “I am painfully touched by this tragedy,” he wrote. Twitter. “A really big hug.”

10 centimeter scoops of ice cream

The province of Girona was ravaged by the heavy downpour of hail for a few minutes last night. According to El País, this is the strongest hailstorm recorded in Catalonia for 20 years.

Hailstones the size of tennis balls, some measuring nearly four inches, left a trail of destruction near the city of Girona.

Images of the hailstones were shared on social networks:

Violent weather with huge hailstones in northeastern Catalonia

Damage to homes and dozens of cars was reported in surrounding villages. Power lines were also damaged.

Orange weather code

Weather warnings were issued in several parts of Catalonia yesterday for the approach of severe weather. According to the Spanish Meteorological Service, the heavy downpour was fueled by the heat that still exists in the region.