In KIJK: Het Experiment, science journalist Diederik Jekel and KIJK editor Laurien Onderwater discuss the most special science experiments in an accessible way. In episode 4, they deal with sinister animal experiments.

What if you put mice in a huge predator-free enclosure and give them unlimited access to food and water? Something awful. Diederik and Laurien discuss these animal experiments and other alternatives. Because in 2023 it’s a bit crazy that we’re still experimenting on animals. Scientist Andries van der Meer tells us more about this. That looks interesting? Then listen to the fourth episode of KIJK: Het Experiment!

Past episodes

Episode 1 talks about scientists who have done experiments on themselves. From sixty years of daily finger snapping to laughing cows, and from the first traffic victim to Mr. Murphy and his laws. Some scientists go to great lengths to find out by experimenting on themselves. Diederik and Laurien discuss with Robin Koops. He developed an artificial pancreas in his cabin and tested it on himself to cause a medical revolution.

Episode 2 is all about megalomaniac experiments. A device several kilometers long that can tell us more about how the universe works. Limburg is in the running to welcome this new super-sensitive instrument that will give new meaning to humanity. The person who can tell you all about this is Stan Bentvelsen, director of the Nikhef Particle Institute. But not before Laurien and Diederik discuss some of the more megalomaniacal experiments.

In episode 3 Diederik and Laurien discuss useless experiments. Do they really exist? No, because every experience – however useless it may seem at first glance – brings knowledge. Whether you’re researching the cheeses that mosquitoes love, finding out why a slice of bread always ends up with the butter side on the floor, or analyzing the heartbeats of people on a blind date. Psychologist Mariska Kret informs us of this latest research!