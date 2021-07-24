Lionesses vs. Brazil goal show does not result in a winner | Netherlands at the Olympics

The Orange Lionesses have a point in addition to the meeting with Brazil. The goal show at Miyagi Stadium ultimately ended in a draw: 3-3. Only in theory can the Lionesses still miss a ticket to the quarter-finals.











When Dominique Janssen takes his place behind the ball for a free kick ten minutes from time, the injured Sherida Spitse will undoubtedly be remembered on the Lionesses bench. The captain and international record holder has proven in recent years that he knows what to do with this kind of job. However, the Orange team have another specialist in-house, it turns out Janssen finally gave the Lionesses a point against the Brazilians with a nice free kick.

Dominique Janssen. © REUTERS

The South American country has never won in the history of women’s football. In five games, Brazil has become an absolute fear for Orange. The Orange Lionesses couldn’t cope with that this afternoon. After an hour of play, Wiegman’s side seemed on their way to victory, but Brazil put a stop to it.

Orange started the game in a fantastic way. On a pass from right-back Lynn Wilms, top scorer Vivianne Miedema deftly turned away from her opponent, after which she struck hard and low with the left. However, the lead was not to be enjoyed for long. Forward Debinha took advantage of a blunt rear guard and scored the equalizer after fifteen minutes.

Aniek Nouwen. © AP

Thanks again to Miedema, the Orange regained the advantage after an hour of play. The Arsenal striker led well, but once again the Orange quickly betrayed him. Two Dutch mistakes finally helped Brazil in the saddle. After a foul by Stefanie van der Gragt, Brazil received a penalty, which was used by Marta. A few minutes later, Aniek Nouwen became the schlemiel of the evening. A too soft reading pass could be recovered by Ludmila, who passed Sari van Veenendaal and took advantage of it with gratitude.

However, the gigantic error was not fatal for the Orange. Suddenly, the Lionesses remain leader of the group. Both countries have collected four points and are therefore almost guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals. The Lionesses have a slightly better goal difference: +7 vs. +6. Sarina Wiegman’s side will face China in the final group match.

It is only in theory that Orange can still miss a place in the quarter-finals. For this, Zambia and China must win in large numbers in the last group match.



Miedeme. © AFP



