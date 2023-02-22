Lineth Beerensteyn leads the way for Orange against Austria

That was the main question hanging over the training camp for the Dutch footballers: who will fill the vacancy of striker Vivianne Miedema, who will miss the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer due to a knee injury? If new national coach Andries Jonker still had any doubts, they were largely dispelled on Tuesday night. With two goals and an assist, Lineth Beerensteyn largely contributed to the standout victory against Austria (4-0), a country that lost on Friday (1-2).

Beerensteyn, a substitute against the Austrians last week, delivered at exactly the right time. Jonker had indicated that the time of experimentation, in which other players had also had their chance, was over for Orange. Towards the World Cup, he wants to work on the stability, which will soon be needed in a group including the United States, the reigning world champions.

Constantly threatening



Beerensteyn was chosen over FC Twente top scorer Fenna Kalma, who had to watch from the nearly empty stands at the Ta’ Qali stadium in Malta as the Juventus striker constantly threatened. Beerensteyn opened the scoring after just fifteen minutes after putting pressure on Jackie Groenen. After the break, the striker was in exactly the right place after defender Stefanie van der Gragt touched the post, after which Beerensteyn also allowed Esmee Brugts to score.

What other conclusions could Jonker draw from the second exhibition game against Austria? High pressing, as well as ferocity in duels, was definitely something the national coach could use. The high intensity allowed the Austrians, who had never won against the Dutch until Friday, to have no illusions this time.

Puzzle left



The tandem on the left is still debatable, where Brugts – active as a striker at her club PSV – was again preferred as a left-back. She formed a good couple with left winger Lieke Martens. Although the pair were behind the 2-0, a cool free-kick from Martens after a foul on Brugts, the question is how Brugts will hold up as defenders against a stronger country. Austria, absent from the World Cup, was too weak for that.

It’s also confusing in midfield. Groenen and Daniëlle van de Donk can probably count on a starting place at the World Cup, but the same cannot yet be said for Damaris Egurrola. She was changed again. Just like on Friday, her replacement was record international Sherida Spitse. “The coach is still looking,” star Beerensteyn said afterwards. “If I’m here, I just have to show it.”

The biggest gain is the good feeling the Dutch football players felt during the training camp in Malta. “Friday was good for sixty minutes, now ninety,” Jonker said. The internationals now return to their clubs, after which they will meet again in April for two exhibition games. It is necessary to lay the foundations for the World Cup, which will begin for Orange on July 23 against the winner of the play-off match between Cameroon and Portugal.

