Linda Hakeboom is working on a book about the period with breast cancer | NOW

Linda Hakeboom will soon come with a book in which she recounts at length her experiences with breast cancer. The director has been working on the book for some time and has just signed her first contract with publisher Thomas Rap.

Hakeboom, 36, writes on Instagram only after the series by Linda cancer history, in which she vlogged about her experiences, there is still a lot to say about her period of illness. “I’d like to explore that further,” she said. According to Hakeboom, the book should be “very intimate and personal”.

Earlier this year, Hakeboom already showed to know, know that she wanted to write a book about everything she went through, but first wanted to take the time to mentally process her illness. Hakeboom says she finds it exciting to now publish her story in book form, but is also happy. “I can’t wait to share it with you when it’s finished!”

Hakeboom’s first vlog appeared on . in October 2020. LINDA† In November 2021, Hakeboom announced on Instagram that she had the treatment round†