Linda Hakeboom gets ‘chemo light’ for six months | Stars

“I’m having a bit of a weird day,” Linda says in her Instagram Stories. “I’m going back to the hospital in a minute, after not being there for a very long time. I’ve been sort of “cancer free” for four weeks. And it was really good too.

Unfortunately, Linda has less positive news to report after this, which she feels is “depressing.” “I’m going back to chemotherapy. For six months. So it’s a pretty difficult prospect when you feel good again. I care very little about it. I’ll just be honest too. But on the other hand, it has to happen. We’re just going to do it and I’ll see how I feel. “

Linda points out that the cancer is not back. “I am getting this chemo because there is always a chance that there is a malignant cell somewhere in my body. Because malicious bastards were found during the operation, we have to assume that anyway. “Documentary filmmaker receives milder form of chemotherapy.” They also call it “light chemo”, it does not go with an IV. , but with pills that you can take at home. “

It is impossible to predict the outcome of this treatment. “There are still side effects anyway and it’s exciting. (…) You sit on the train and see where the journey takes you. The hospital will be keeping an eye on me for the foreseeable future!